3 On Your Side Investigates: Dangerous Conditions

“You’re dealing with sometimes career criminals who might not talk to law enforcement, or they might not give information, or you have people who give a lot of information but don’t know anything about it and they just want a get out of jail free card," Vaughn said. “'Hey, I saw exactly what happened. I’ll tell you exactly what happened’ if they get a bond set or a lower bond, or get out of jail, and then you start talking to them. They have no clue what happened.”