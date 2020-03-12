Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with highs reaching the lower 80s, making this the warmest day of the year, so far. While it will be foggy tonight and in the 60s again, the weather will change slightly on Friday. We’ll have more clouds and a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm, especially from Interstate 20 and north. Elsewhere, just a random shower is possible. Otherwise, it will be cooler as a result, with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday return to Spring-like conditions with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. There will be a slight chance for showers both days. This weather pattern will carry over into the next week. Rainfall will remain relatively light with hardly any measurable rainfall to the south and upwards of an inch or so in our counties north of Interstate 20. Spring officially begins next Thursday evening. Average high this time of year is 68 and the average low is 45. South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Friday. Sunrise is 7:12am and the sunset is 7:07pm.