Some Miss. residents take advantage of cheaper cruises and flights amid coronavirus fears

McComb, Miss. (WLBT) - While the travel industry continues to feel the pain of the coronavirus outbreak. Many airlines and cruises are slashing prices to reel in more customers. One travel agency in McComb is seeing a boom in business.
The Travel Professionals in McComb say the phone has been ringing off the hook with people getting quotes and booking trips. The owner says a lot of people have questions about the coronavirus, but it’s still not stopping many of them from traveling.
“We have had few cancellations; we have an elderly person cancel and we understand their concerns. If they don’t feel safe they don’t feel safe, but we still have people traveling. I have a group doing a river cruise, and to Europe, and quite a few groups going to the Caribbean this summer on cruises and Disney just everywhere,” said Travel Agent Robin Pertuit.
Travel Robin Pertuit says fears and concerns have sent the prices for travel tumbling and people are taking advantage of the deep discounts.
“I went on a cruise. It was close to $800. It is now $55 a day plus tax, so people are seeing 5 days cruises for less than $500. I went Cozumel, Mexico and the staff were cleaning around the clock and they had extra sanitation out,” said the McComb Travel Agent.
She says some airlines are also offering great deals.
“I have seen it booking in tour packages. I had prices yesterday that was about 400 cheaper dollars today, so you are seeing great deals,” said Pertuit.
She says a lot of young people are saying yes to the cheaper offers and incentives.
“I think the older people are little more concerned, more health problems. I think the younger people are taking more advantage of this time especially with Spring Break and Easter coming up.”
The Travel Professionals say they still advise everyone to be safe if they do decide to travel.
“I try to tell them bring a hand sanitizer and bring wipes. Take care of yourself.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.