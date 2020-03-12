Miss. Archives and History sites, offices to close amid coronavirus pandemic

All public events at MDAH sites through the end of March have been postponed. The delays include the weekly History Is Lunch program, the opening reception of the Mississippi Distilled Prohibition exhibit on March 20, and the Mississippi Freedom Seder event on April 2, all at the Two Mississippi Museums. The Bettye Jolly Lecture at the Eudora Welty House and Garden on March 19, the New Stage Theater event at the Old Capitol Museum on March 31, and the Pow Wow at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians on March 28, have also been postponed.