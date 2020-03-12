MEMA suggests creating emergency supply kit ahead of a potential coronavirus outbreak in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency monitoring the spread of the coronavirus at their command center.
In the meantime, they ask that you be prepared. Spokesperson Malary White says keeping health and identification records in your emergency kit is important.
“Have those records just in case you’re asked to maybe quarantine somewhere else. You want to have enough proof of who you are, what you’ve been through as far as your immunizations are. Any type of medical records that you have. Medical history records," said White.
Sanitation products are also important to keep close. Extra medication and medical supplies should be in the kit too.
White said if you need to stay home due to the coronavirus, having these extra items at home now can keep you from having to go outside to expose others to it.
“Like we do here at MEMA, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best. This is in no way scare tactic for anyone. We just want everyone to be as prepared as possible going into what could be the spread of COVID to Mississippi,” she said.
MEMA and the health department are actively working together as the cases grow in the U.S.
Here are MEMA’s recommendations when building your supply kit for COVID-19:
- Non-perishable food for at least three days.
- Bleach.
- Hand sanitizer with alcohol solution of at least 70% alcohol.
- Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).
- First Aid Kit with prescription medications.
- Plastic dishes/eating utensils.
- Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).
- Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).
- Sanitary supplies.
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.
- Copies of important documents.
- Fever medication.
- Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
