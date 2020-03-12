Madison County Schools canceling large gatherings through April 30

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County School District is working closely with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and Mississippi Department of Education to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within their schools.
The school district announced in a letter to parents on Thursday that all school-related non-essential gatherings of 250 or more will be canceled or postponed effective immediately through April 30. This includes assemblies, field trips, dances, and all other activities.
Athletic events are still being discussed, but will be addressed as soon as a decision is made.
Classes will resume on Monday, March 16.
The school district requests that if your child is sick, please keep him or her home from school.
