Jackson State extends spring break, switching to online classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s spring break for Jackson State students, so walking through a fairly empty campus isn’t anything out of the ordinary.
However, as the coronavirus continues to threaten Mississippi, it’s possible that the campus will continue to look desolate for the rest of the semester.
“Classes will resume on March 23rd, but it will resume as an online option -- online course rather, I should say,” said L.A. Warren, JSU’s media relations specialist.
It’s an additional step JSU is taking to keep their campus safe from COVID-19.
While campus will be open for use, Warren warns that everyone should avoid doing so.
“We’re going to do everything we can to accommodate them. Some people study fine online and some people of course may have some troubles, but nonetheless I think this is going to be the best overall picture for everyone in terms of helping us to contain this virus,” said Warren.
Jaelbreiret Williams, a doctoral student, believes this transition into online classes will be smooth.
“I’m not a big fan of online classes but seeing as that I have completed all my requirements, I won’t be immediately effected by it. For undergraduates, a lot of them already to hybrid or some online classes so it may not just effect them so much," she said.
Williams was also weary of graduation.
“A little backlash. I’m also kind of feeling like ‘oh is this going to stop our graduation? Cause for me it’s been 5 years, so i’m interested to see how this is going to affect us going forward," said Williams.
As of now, the university is still on track for spring graduation in May.
