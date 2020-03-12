Grand Marshal of St. Paddy’s Day Parade says cancelation won’t kill his fun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I was about to be King of the World. The man that would have been king if the coronavirus didn’t come around.”
He said that from on top of the float he’s almost completely built for what was going to be the St. Paddy’s Day Parade on March 28. After 35 years marching in the Parade with the Rude Men Crew, Alexander Armstrong Alston III was about to have his day in the sun.
“I’m the Grand Marshal this year, or WAS going to be the Grand Marshal this year, and king of the parade, until the coronavirus just messed me all up,” Alston said.
He has a float. He has a crown. He has a crew.
“A Giant Amongst Men. Let me go get in the outfit for you,” he said.
His outfit is a larger-than-life king suit with an open front with abundant ab muscles.
Rude Men Crew member Natalie Long has an outfit too. Hers is a Jester.
“I was just like, uh, well, let me go get on my parade outfit because this may be the only time I’m going to get to wear it so I may not take it off for a while,” Long said.
Alston's wife Cathy says while she doesn't like the decision to cancel the parade, she GETS it.
“We’re really disappointed because a lot of people have put in a lot of time and effort, but you also know there’s a reason, a serious reason behind it for them to even consider this,” said Cathy Alston.
She said she thinks she may have an alternate plan for the Rude Men Crew and their friends.
“Meet up at Hal & Mal’s on that Saturday, have fun, maybe even spin around the block or something," she said. "You know in all good things there’s a silver lining, and I think that’s it.”
