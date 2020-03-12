First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; unsettled pattern continues

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog possible to start the day; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs making another run for the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower or two could mix in, but the majority of the day looks to remain dry. Chances for rain will increase after midnight with the approach of a front with lows in the 60s.
FRIDAY: A front will waver over the region through much of the day Friday, bringing waves of showers and storms at times. The front will bisect the area, splitting temperatures from the 60s to lower 70s north of I-20; middle to upper 70s possible south of I-20. Expect clouds to hang around overnight with a few lingering showers as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A generally unsettled pattern will continue through the next several days with opportunities for rain and storms each day, though each day won’t feature a washout. Temperatures remain, generally, warmer than average. A front will move back north on Saturday, pushing highs in the middle to upper 70s, only to come back southward Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday with the approach of the front. Rain chances remain possible amid warm 70s and 80s through much of next week.
