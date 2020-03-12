Contract negotiations continue with ZoOceanarium and Jackson officials on managing the zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Contract negotiations continue with ZoOceanarium. A representative from the company is in the Capital City meeting with officials to work on the deal to take over the Jackson Zoo.
Contract negotiations continued late Wednesday evening at the office of City Attorney Tim Howard. In exclusive video Howard and another city representative went over details in the contract.
Just before five a city official told us the focus of the negotiations is to make sure they are getting the best deal for Jackson and its taxpayers. We were also told negotiations will continue until the city and the legal department are comfortable with the contract.
The zoo has been closed for several weeks as repairs are made. Last week Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed a visit by the USDA.
Mayor Lumumba said, “we had an unofficial visit from the USDA to see if their list of things that they thought needed to be repaired was consistent with our lists. We have been able to identify those areas."
Once the USDA signs off on the repairs and the contract with ZoOceanarium is finalized, the company will take over management at the Jackson Zoo.
Saturday two groups, Zoo Area Progressive Partnership and Keep Jackson Beautiful will be leading the Jackson Zoo Crew Volunteers. The groups will be planning an planting spring growth. They will focus on the zoo’s Capitol Street entrance, the flower beds around zoo Admission, and the Livingston Train Station.
