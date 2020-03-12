Businesses on St. Paddy’s Day cancellations: Will the party go on?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fears and Concerns surrounding Coronavirus has led to the cancellation of the Hal and Mal’s St. Paddys day parade. The parade brings in thousands of people to the downtown area.
The St. Paddy’s Day Parade is one of the most highly anticipated events each year.
But now that the parade is off the table… will businesses in the area be impacted?
For some, St. Paddy’s day means it’s still business as usual!
You won’t see hundreds of green beads fill the streets of downtown Jackson this year.
“The parade is the 4th largest St. Paddy’s day Parade in the nation!” said Jeff Good, Jackson Business owner.
“It’s been a big celebration of Jackson for years.” said Courtney Culpepper, General Manager of Martins in Jackson.
When it comes down to it…the reason for cancelling the parade is pretty simple. The coronavirus threat is too high to take the risk.
That’s why parade founder Malcolm White and health officials pulled the plug. They say it’s Mississippians health and safety that comes first.
“It is a huge thing for Jackson. It is an important thing for Jackson it is unfortunate that it’s not gonna happen.”
It’s a move business owners like Jeff Good can agree with.
“I am really proud of the leadership to make a decision I think is appropriate in this environment there is a lot of unknowns so everyone is trying to figure out the best practices!”
For businesses like Martins, which is right off the parade route, the fun is only beginning.
“Everybody is still expecting for something to happen that day. We are going to be here for the party. If the party comes to us great but if not we will be here having a good time.”
Martins St. Paddy’s Day festivities will include a Crawl Daddies on St. Paddy’s Crawfish Bowl…
“It will be the first annual crawfish boil here with live entertainment outside and inside all day.”
No parade this year but just remember… there is always next year.
“We will all be back bigger than ever come 2021!”
