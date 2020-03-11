Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect a warm night tonight. A weather system has moved east into Alabama taking the threat of storms with it. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. Thursday will be very spring-like with highs in the lower 80s and with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers. Friday will be the coolest day out of the next 7 days and it won’t even be that cool. Highs will reach the lower 70s with a chance for showers. This weekend will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A slight chance of showers is possible. Things stay warm into next week and the official start of Spring on the calendar is Thursday. Average high is 67 and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 7:14am and the sunset is 7:07pm. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and 15mph Thursday.