USM tightens travel restrictions amid growing coronavirus outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has issued new travel restrictions and guidance for faculty and staff as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to swell.
Late last month, the university announced it would not authorize travel to countries with Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Southern Miss Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Steven Moser announced Monday that USM is suspending all university-sponsored international travel for students and faculty and discouraging any personal travel outside the country.
USM is also suspending university-sponsored travel within the U.S., with the exception of student athletes.
Moser said some exception may be granted by himself, a dean or vice president, but no exceptions will be made for undergraduate university-sponsored travel.
Moser said university residence halls will remain open during spring break, which runs from March 11 to March 15, for students who wish to remain on campus.
The university asks anyone who may travel, domestically or internationally, to keep in mind that a 14-day self-isolation period could be required because of the changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Moser said these guidelines will remain in effect until the university reevaluates its policies on April 30.
To read the full updated travel guidance from USM, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.