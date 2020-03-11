UMMC asking those with flu/coronavirus symptoms not to visit hospital unless seeking treatment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking visitors with any illness symptoms, especially those associated with COVID-19, to not visit the hospital unless seeking medical care.
UMMC is hoping to limit the potential spread of novel coronavirus.
If you feel your symptoms are severe enough and you need medical attention, please use your regular health care provider - alerting them prior to visiting that you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19.
All acute care hospitals in MS should be prepared to screen and process for testing anyone suspected of having COVID-19 and are able to treat those that test positive for the disease. Please use the facility most convenient for you but call ahead before you visit.
Right now, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Mississippi.
So far, 32 individuals have been tested for the virus and as of March 11, all results have come back negative.
UMMC has more information on the coronavirus at umc.edu/coronavirus and The Mississippi State Department of Health has made available a hotline for COVID-19 questions: (877) 978-6453 (8am-5pm, M-F).
