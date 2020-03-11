SWAC restricts attendance for basketball tournaments due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference is continuing its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments without fans in attendance.
The conference announced that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed in attendance at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
The decision comes as sports leagues move to avoid large gatherings. The NCAA announced Wednesday that all March Madness games will continue on without fans in attendance.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans has and will always serve as the guiding principle for any decisions we make here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
All tickets will be refunded. Call 205-251-7573 if you need more information.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.