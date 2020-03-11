Miss. Democrats say House Republicans are trying to confuse voters on marijuana ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today, House Republicans passed HCR 39 which is a concurrent resolution to Ballot Initiative No. 65.
Ballot Initiative No. 65 would give sick Mississippians the option of using medical marijuana from licensed treatment facilities.
The alternative resolution, HCR 39, would allow only those with terminal illnesses to smoke marijuana which would have to be prescribed.
House Democrats say resolution HCR 39 is “designed to confuse voters by placing a similar initiative on November’s ballot to dilute the vote to legalize medical marijuana.”
If passed by the Mississippi Senate, both initiatives would appear on the November ballot.
Mississippians for Compassionate Care submitted 105,686 signatures to qualify Initiative 65 for the November 2020 ballot.
The Mississippi Board of Health has expressed ‘strong opposition’ to the medical marijuana ballot initiative.
