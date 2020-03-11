JSU creates response team to prevent coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -After the recent outbreak of coronavirus across the nation, Jackson State University created a response team to prevent the virus and combat it if necessary.
There are no reported cases in Mississippi right now, however, JSU’s acting president Thomas Hudson explained the plan in place for the university.
Hudson stated,
“As you are aware, the rapid spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has caused great concern for many universities throughout the United States and around the world. I would like to emphasize that, thus far, the vast majority of people who have contracted COVID-19 have only experienced relatively mild symptoms as a result.
However, at Jackson State University, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff."
Jackson State president said they are closely monitoring the situation and have taken some actions to limit the spread of the virus on campus.
- Our facilities management staff is currently conducting a deep, thorough cleaning of every building on the campus.
- We will be installing hand-sanitizer stations at various location throughout the campus.
- We have assembled a team of diverse campus personnel (JSU Coronavirus Response Team), whose function is to create and execute a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and to mitigate its potential effects on our day-to-day operations.
Travel restrictions were put in place until further notice.
- With few exceptions, all university-related domestic travel to areas where there have been confirmed cases is prohibited.
- All university-related international travel is prohibited.
The school stated they are working with campus leadership to make sure they can conduct all classes online if needed.
What You Can Do
The Center for Disease Control recommends the following everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
