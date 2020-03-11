JSU Women’s Council luncheon raises $30K for student scholarships

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Women’s Council for Philanthropy at Jackson State University honored former President Dr. John A. Peoples and his wife, Mary Peoples, recently at an luncheon that raised more than $30,000 to establish an endowed scholarship JSU students.
Peoples served as President of Jackson State University from 1967 to 1984.
“Dr. Peoples made a tremendous impact on Jackson State University," said Thomas Hudson, J.D., acting president of JSU. “Under his leadership, JSU experienced exponential growth academically and physically. His contributions significantly helped make our university what it is today.”
During Peoples’ tenure, Jackson State attained university status. In 1982, JSU became the first historically black institution in Mississippi to grant doctoral degrees.
“For me and my wife Mary, this is one of the biggest events of our life. And we thank everyone for what they have done to make this possible,” said Peoples.
The luncheon drew 300 guests and raised $31,000 in scholarship funds. The funds will be matched by Title III, bringing the amount to approximately $62,000.
