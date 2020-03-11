Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year's league tournament and run the table. SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history. Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Arkansas' Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M''s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season. In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots.. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Williams scored 15 points and Southern beat Alabama State 67-53 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Jayden Saddler scored 14 points for the No. 2-seed Jaguars, Micah Bradford scored 12 with six rebounds and Damiree Burns 10 with seven rebounds. Southern advanced to play No. 3-seed Texas Southern in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. Texas Southern beat Grambling 75-62 on Tuesday night. Kevion Stewart led Alabama State with 10 points.
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored a career-high 32 points and Prairie View easily defeated Alabama A&M 82-60 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Devonte Patterson's 3-pointer broke a tie at nine, the basket started an 8-0 run and the top-seed Panthers led the rest of the way. Prairie View led 37-27 at the break and used a 20-8 second-half run to take control of the No. 8 seed Bulldogs. Patterson had 15 points and seven assists for Prairie View, Darius Williams scored 10 points and Antione Lister had three blocks.
HOUSTON (AP) — Yahuza Rasas had 16 points and 13 rebounds and third-seeded Texas Southern never trailed in beating sixth-seeded Grambling 75-62 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Justin Hopkins scored 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong scored 14 points and made five assists for Texas Southern. John Jones added 11 points.Cam Christon scored 14 points and Kelton Edwards added 10 for Grambling (17-15).
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and fourth-seeded Jackson State led wire-to-wire in beating No. 5 Alcorn State 69-48 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Griffin shot 8 of 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 37-16 at halftime after shooting 58% (15 of 26) and holding the Braves to 21% shooting (5 of 24). Venjie Wallis scored 11 with 10 rebounds, Tristan Jarrett had 16 points and Jonas James 10. Maurice Howard scored 18 with five rebounds and Troymain Crosby added 12 points for the Braves (15-15). Dominic Brewton had 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.