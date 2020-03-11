Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival is canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The event was set to take place on Saturday, March 28 in Jackson.
“The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers and partners is top priority,” said parade and festival founder Malcolm White. “We are committed to responsibly doing our part to protect our patrons, far and wide, and locally in Mississippi.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi.
Organizers of the parade will host a press conference Thursday to discuss the cancellation and plans for the event to return in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.