GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Dog found with mouth taped shut in Webster County

By Morgan Howard | March 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 12:23 PM

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog was found with his mouth taped shut in Webster County Friday.

Oktibbeha County Humane Society stepped up to help the dog and get him medical attention.

The young lab/hound mix was found near the Bellefontaine community with duct tape tightly around his mouth. The humane society received a call from a concerned resident saying they noticed the dog around Hwy 404 and Shaw Road. The dog was named Shaw

Shaw was rescued by a local humane society; Source: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
Over the weekend, rescuers with OCHS, Small Mercies Animal Rescue, Little Mountain Rescue, and other members of the community worked together to catch Shaw.

Shaw was traveling with a friend who was named Pilgrim. The two dogs were rushed to the veterinarian for medical care.

The tape was removed from Shaw’s mouth and he immediately underwent surgery and now requires around the clock care.

All donations to the humane society will go towards Shaw’s care. Anything raised beyond the amount needed will be used for other animals in similar circumstances.

Posted by Oktibbeha County Humane Society on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

If you have any information, please call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 662-258-7701.

The humane society is offering a $200 reward leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for this cruel act.

