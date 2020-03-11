Former MSU football star Johnathan Banks arrested for domestic violence

CLAY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State football player Johnathan Banks was arrested Wednesday, according to WCBI.
Banks, 30, was booked into Clay County Jail Wednesday morning for domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Banks got into an argument with his wife Tuesday night at their home in Pheba. His wife told deputies she was choked.
Banks won the Jim Thorpe Award with the Bulldogs in 2012 as the best defensive back in the country and was named an All-American. He was a second round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 but hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017.
