Former JSU president enters not guilty plea after prostitution sting arrest

William Bynum (Source: Clinton PD)
By Morgan Howard | March 11, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 9:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attorney for former JSU President William Bynum entered a not guilty plea on charges of procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the attorney, the trial begins July 8th.

On February 9th, William Bynum was one of 17 arrested in a prostitution sting in Clinton.

He resigned as president Monday morning (February 10th).

Detectives made 17 arrests over the weekend on prostitution charges, including eight felonies, after making contact through the dark web.

Bynum had served as president for Jackson State University since 2017.

