First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy; storms possible late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as fog may be an issue to start off your day. Outside of that, expect a warm, muggy day with highs working their way toward the upper 70s and lower 80s. A complex of storms will dive southward through the state during the afternoon and evening hours – a few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail being the primary issues. Storms fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60s.