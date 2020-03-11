First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy; storms possible late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as fog may be an issue to start off your day. Outside of that, expect a warm, muggy day with highs working their way toward the upper 70s and lower 80s. A complex of storms will dive southward through the state during the afternoon and evening hours – a few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail being the primary issues. Storms fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60s.
THURSDAY: A few patches of fog possible to start the day; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs making another run for the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower or two could mix in, but the majority of the day looks to remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A generally unsettled pattern will continue through the next several days with opportunities for rain and storms each day, though each day won’t feature a washout. Temperatures remain, generally, warmer than average. A slight back peddle Friday as a front slips farther south, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances may evade us Saturday, though return into early next week as a front settles near the region. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
