ELECTION RESULTS: 2020 primary races

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday was Election Day in Mississippi. The polls are now closed, and votes are being tallied.
The races include:
- President - Democratic Primary
- Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Mississippi according to the Associated Press.
- President - Republican Primary
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Mississippi according to the Associated Press.
- U.S. House District - Democratic Primary
- U.S. Senate - Democratic Primary
- Mike Espy is claiming victory in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate in Mississippi.
- U.S. House District 2 - Democratic Primary
- Bennie Thompson claims victory in the Mississippi primary for U.S. House District 2.
- U.S. House District 3 - Democratic Primary
