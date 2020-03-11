ELECTION RESULTS: 2020 primary races

Biden called projected winner of presidential primary in Mississippi, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By WLBT Digital | March 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 8:15 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday was Election Day in Mississippi. The polls are now closed, and votes are being tallied.

The races include:

  • President - Democratic Primary
    • Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Mississippi according to the Associated Press.
  • President - Republican Primary
    • Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Mississippi according to the Associated Press.
  • U.S. House District - Democratic Primary
  • U.S. Senate - Democratic Primary
    • Mike Espy is claiming victory in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate in Mississippi.
  • U.S. House District 2 - Republican Primary
  • U.S. House District 2 - Democratic Primary
    • Bennie Thompson claims victory in the Mississippi primary for U.S. House District 2.
  • U.S. House District 3 - Democratic Primary
