Woman dies from single wound after shooting on North Hill Pkwy. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police launched a shooting investigation after a woman showed up at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was transported by private vehicle just after 12 p.m. following an incident on North Hill Parkway.
Police say she suffered a single gunshot wound and is now dead. They’re unable to determine at this time if the wound was self-inflicted.
One person has been detained for questioning.
A death investigation is currently pending.
