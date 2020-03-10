Woman dies from single wound after shooting on North Hill Pkwy. in Jackson

By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 10, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 1:59 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police launched a shooting investigation after a woman showed up at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was transported by private vehicle just after 12 p.m. following an incident on North Hill Parkway.

Police say she suffered a single gunshot wound and is now dead. They’re unable to determine at this time if the wound was self-inflicted.

One person has been detained for questioning.

A death investigation is currently pending.

