18-wheeler tanker trailer tips over into ditch in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tanker portion of an 18-wheeler flipped over into a ditch in Brandon, but there were no injuries.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Warren and Grants Ferry Roads. Brandon Police Chief William Thompson told 3 On Your Side that the driver apparently missed his turn off.
Thompson said the driver tried to turn the big around and cut a corner too short, dropping the trailer in the ditch.
It was carrying a load of used cooking oil.
Chief William Thompson said, “There’s a tanker on the way. It’s going to pump the oil that’s on off, so the wreckers, at that point, can pick it up, get on the street and get it on out of here.”
Chief Thompson said the oil posed no threat to the community and traffic in the neighborhood was not seriously impacted.
