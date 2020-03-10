Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather is continuing out there with highs reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. We will see a stray shower this evening, before the weather quiets down tonight. Watch out for dense fog overnight and in the morning. Lows tonight will be near 60 and highs tomorrow will reach near 80 degrees. We’ll have partly sunny skies and there could be a few showers or even strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and night, especially to the north. The severe threat will include the possibility of damaging wind and hail. It will be isolated, but enough of a threat, especially across the northern half of the state, north of Interstate 20. The rest of the area will not see any rain. Expect a spring-like day again Thursday with highs near 80 with partly sunny skies and maybe a shower. It will be cooler Friday with highs near the upper 60s, which is near normal for this time of year. The weekend ahead will warm up again with partly sunny skies and highs near 80 and morning lows in the 60s. A few daytime showers and thunderstorms are possible. The average high is 67 and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 7:15am and the sunset is 7:06pm. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and Wednesday.