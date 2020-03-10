Suspect sought after string of Ridgeland car burglaries

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is searching for the person or people responsible for several car burglaries.
Police say the car burglars hit several areas of the city along the Lake Harbour corridor on Sunday, March 8 during the early morning hours.
Police said all the burglarized vehicles were left unlocked.
A screenshot of surveillance video was released. Officers say the person pictures is responsible for at least one of the burglaries.
If you have any information about this person, call 601-856-2121.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.