MSDH warns North Mississippi care facilities of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending that care facilities in DeSoto, Marshall, Tate and Tunica counties proceed with extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to older members of the communities and those with chronic medical conditions.
There has been recent activity of the COVID-19 in the Memphis area.
MSDH recommends that all long-term care facilities, personal care homes and group care sites follow these recommendations:
- Discontinuing group social activities.
- Consider restricting visitation until further notification.
- Post signs that discourage all nonessential visitation and discourage ill visitors from entering the facility.
- Keep all ill visitors away from the facility for at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve.
- Consider limiting visitation by children (especially during community wide outbreaks) and the elderly or those with underlying medical problems that place them at risk.
- Postpone all groups (like school groups or church groups) from visiting facility — this goes along with discontinuing all group activities.
- Visitors should cover their coughs and be educated on the importance of hand hygiene.
- Make sure the facility has plenty of hand washing products and that visitors have access to them.
- Visitors should only visit their family members and should not have contact with other residents since they could spread the virus.
It is unclear at this time how long these recommendations will be in place.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the MSDH website.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.