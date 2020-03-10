10 Mississippi restaurants received a “C” on their inspection report in the past week

By WLBT Digital | March 10, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:49 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten Mississippi restaurants received a "C" grade on their March 10, 2020 inspection.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, a "C" means that a serious violation was found, and possibly corrected, during the inspection.

The restaurants are as follows:

• Scott Store, PO Box 206, Scott

• Raising Cane Chicken Fingers, 930 East County Line Road, Ridgeland

• Cock of the Walk, 1144 Hwy 45 Alt. South, West Point

• Belzoni Gas Mart, LLC, 15390 US Hwy 49, Belzoni

• Dickey’s Barbeque Pit 640, 11240 Hwy 49 N. Unit B, Gulfport

• Food Zone 2, 1723 Bailey Avenue, Jackson

• Cash Saver by Vowells, 216 Devereaux Drive, Natchez

• Juva, 502 18th Ave. No, Columbus

• Sno Biz Gluckstadt, 238 Weisenberger Rd., Madison

• North South Tadka, 119 Colony Crossing Way, Ste 600, Madison

