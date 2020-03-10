Miss. House passes resolution in honor of Deputy Brad Sullivan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives honored Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan on Tuesday.
The House has since introduced House Concurrent Resolution 40.
The resolution is titled as a “concurrent resolution recognizing and commending the inspirational heroism of Madison County Sheriff Deputy Brad Sullivan while in the line of duty, and extending our most sincere wishes for continued success during his recovery and in all of his future endeavors.”
“Thank you for your service, Deputy Sullivan” the House tweeted during the ceremony.
House Concurrent Resolution 40 was passed 121-0.
