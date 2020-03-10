Man sentenced to prison, accused of sexually abusing young girl for nearly a decade

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of sexually abusing children will serve 20 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Leonard Foster, 64, to 25 years for sexual battery. He will serve 20 of those in prison followed by five years of supervised probation.
Foster must also register as a sex offender.
He’s accused of abusing a 5-year-old child between March 2007 and July 2008 in Rankin County. The abuse occurred in Lincoln and Lamar Counties until the victim was 14.
The victim said she did not report the abuse at first because Foster threatened her.
The girl’s sibling was also abused. Foster faces similar charges in Lincoln and Lamar Counties.
“By making physical threats, Foster was able to prey on vulnerable young children for years," District Attorney John Bramlett said. "I am thankful this brave victim spoke out about the abuse she endured as a very young child. Foster will now serve the rest of his foreseeable life in prison for what he has done.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.