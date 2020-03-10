Madison teens crash vehicle into lake

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three 16-year-olds were riding together when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a lake near Honours Drive on Wednesday.
The 2016 Infiniti quickly became submerged under water.
All three teens were able to escape the vehicle on their own.
The Madison Fire Department examined the teens for injuries, but none were found.
The teens were released to their parents at the scene, but the driver was cited for reckless driving.
Arrangements are being made to have the vehicle removed from the lake.
