Inmate sentenced to 40 years after killing cellmate in Neshoba Co. jail

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Neshoba County Circuit Court jury convicted Justyn Schlegel of second-degree murder on Wednesday afternoon.
He was initially sentenced by a trial court for the murder of his cellmate Rexdale Henry in 2015.
Schlegel’s case was appealed to the Neshoba County Circuit Court.
The trial court found Schegel guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced him to forty-years in jail.
That is when he appealed the trial court’s decision to the Neshoba County Circuit Court, asserting nine assignments of error.
After reviewing his case, the Neshoba County Circuit jury stated they found no error and affirmed Schlegel’s conviction and sentence.
