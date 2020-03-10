‘I do not have a fear of having the virus’: Many not letting coronavirus ruin their Spring Break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus outbreak is putting a damper on Spring Break, many changing or even cancelling vacation plans. But not for Erin Wilcoxon.
“I didn’t feel scared or nervous,” she said after she booked her cruise months ago.
And despite fears of what could happen, she took off on a 7 day excursion!
“I was getting emails from Royal Caribbean about precautions they were taking in order for us to be safe and feel comfortable boarding the ship.”
Those safety precautions include things like asking passengers to wash their hands before entering restaurants and placing hand sanitizer everywhere in sight.
“Passengers that entered the boarding station had their temperatures taken and if you were above one hundred you were not allowed on the ship,” Wilcoxon said.
For some, the coronavirus didn’t stop them from having a good time.
“Even now I do not have a fear of having the virus.”
But for others, the fear is real.
“If you are traveling on a cruise ship, airplane, or going to a convention, you might want to check and see if you want or need travel insurance,” said State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.
Chaney says this is a case when travel insurance comes in handy.
“If you want, you can go to a local agent that will cover the total expense. They are expensive though. They are almost twenty-percent of what it would cost you for a trip.”
Chaney say’s it’s important to read your policy because it’s possible travel insurance may not reimburse you for your total cost.
But for Erin Wilcoxon, the main concern now is having a good time on spring break.
“I wanted to make sure I had fun on my last spring break.”
