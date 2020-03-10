Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 16 points and Isaiah Crawley scored the final six points for Georgia Southern as the Eagles edged past Louisiana-Lafayette 82-81 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Crawley tied it at 78 with 2:38 remaining and he scored again on Georgia Southern's next possession. His putback with just over a minute left capped the scoring. Calvin Wishart added 15 points, Crawley chipped in 14, Ike Smith scored 13 and Simeon Carter had 12 for Georgia Southern. Crawley also had eight rebounds. Cedric Russell had 23 points for the Ragin' Cajuns.