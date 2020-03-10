Group wants to use former hospital for psychiatric facility

NATCHEZ, Miss. - A nonprofit organization in Mississippi wants to repurpose a former hospital to provide behavioral and mental health services.
The Natchez Democrat reports that A Clear Path: Southwest Mississippi Behavioral Health was planning to establish a crisis stabilization unit at the old Natchez Community Hospital.
Officials say patients who are not criminals but are in psychiatric distress are temporarily held at the Adams County Jail until they can be taken to the Mississippi State Hospital.
The organization wants to use an $800,000 to supply the in-patient care.
The grant puts the group about $150,000 shy of the total cost of the project.
