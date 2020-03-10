First Alert Forecast: warm, scattered showers for Tuesday’s primary

TUESDAY: As we head out to the polls for the primary election, don’t forget an umbrella as scattered showers will be possible through the day. We don’t anticipate a constant rain, but it won’t hurt to have the rain gear in case. Morning 60s will give way to afternoon 70s with a few sunny breaks by the end of the day. Rain ends overnight, but fog may be an issue by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as fog may be an issue to start off your day. Outside of that, expect a warm, muggy day with highs working their way toward the upper 70s with a chance for a few hit and miss afternoon storms.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A generally unsettled pattern will continue through the next several days with opportunities for rain and storms each day, though each day won’t feature a washout. Temperatures will remain warm, nearing 80° Thursday, a slight back peddle Friday, with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances may evade us Saturday, though return Sunday and Monday as a front settles near the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
