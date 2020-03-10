DECISION 2020: What to know before you vote in the Miss. primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, March 10, is Primary Election Day 2020 for Mississippi. Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls at 7:00 a.m.
Polls will open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close by 7:00 p.m. You are permitted to cast a ballot if you are standing in line at 7 p.m.
To check if you are registered to vote, CLICK HERE.
To view specific voting information by county, CLICK HERE.
WHERE DO YOU GO TO VOTE?
The Secretary of State’s website has provided a simple way to check on the closest polling location for you. If you need to find out your polling location, CLICK HERE.
Refrain from campaigning for any candidate or party within 150 feet of a polling place, unless you are on private property. Refrain from loitering within 30 feet of a polling place, including within the polling place. After you cast your ballot, please depart so your fellow citizens can quickly cast their ballot.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
According to the Secretary of State’s website, all Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in person in the Circuit Clerk’s office are also required to show a photo ID.
Any one of the following ID’s can be used on election day.
- A driver's license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A United States passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearms license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
Election Hotline: If you experience problems at the polls, or have any other questions, please call the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
