Brookhaven truck driver is $20k richer after winning lottery ticket
Roy C. won $20,000 from the Mississippi Lottery. (Source: The Mississippi Lottery)
By Justin Dixon | March 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 4:34 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven truck driver won $20,000 from a Mississippi Lottery scratch off ticket.

Roy C. stopped to pick up lunch at a local B-Kwik store before hitting the road. At the last last minute, he decided to purchase a winning Break the Bank scratch-off.

When Roy made it to his destination, he scratched off the ticket and realized he won $20,000.

He immediately called his wife, who could not believe it and insisted for Roy to send her a picture of his reward.

