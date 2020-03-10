1 arrested, 3 on the loose after car crashes during police chase on Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested after a car carrying four males suspected of committing auto-burglaries lost control and crashed during a police chase on Old Canton Road.
It happened Monday night after numerous reports of auto-burglaries were reported in the Reservoir area.
While patrolling the area, police located a vehicle reportedly involved in the burglaries sitting in the parking lot of Shaggy’s on Spillway Road.
When a deputy approached the vehicle, it sped off and a police chase ensued.
While driving erratically and avoiding traffic lights, the vehicle lost control and crashed. Four black males then got out of the vehicle and ran in different directions.
After securing the scene, police found items in the crashed vehicle that were reported stolen during the auto-burglaries.
Police then got word of a “suspicious individual” on Spillway Road who was trying to hitch a ride to Jackson.
The individual turned out to be one of the suspects, 24-year-old Joshua McDonald, who was taken into custody.
McDonald also had warrants out of Hinds County.
The search for the other three suspects continues and they are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning the location of the other three suspects is asked to call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
