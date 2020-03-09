Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather is here to stay this week and into the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with breaks of sunshine daily, but there will also be showers and maybe a thunderstorm from time to time. A cool front is dropping south into the region and moisture will build ahead of the front. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible any day this week and weekend. The severe threat is low. Rainfall is expected to remain below 2 inches, so flooding is not a major concern at this time. Highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s and morning lows will be in the 60s this week. It may be a little cooler by Friday and Saturday, but highs will be in the 60s instead of the 70s. South wind at 10 mph tonight and Southwest at 5 mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 7:16 am and the sunset is 7:05 pm. The high today in Jackson reached 73 degrees.