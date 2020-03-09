First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled this week

MONDAY: Heading back to work after a beautiful weekend, brings the beginnings of an unsettled weather pattern for the majority of the week ahead. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances increase later in the day, with lows in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Umbrellas may be deployed at the polls Tuesday, as Mississippi votes in the 2020 primary cycle. Expect scattered showers and storms with highs in the 70s. Though it may not rain all day, in every location, there will be a constant opportunity for rain through much of the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Much of the week will feature chances for rain and storms, amid warm air filtering in consistently. Highs through much of the week will top out in the 70s, lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will come down a few notches through mid-late week before another uptick through the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.