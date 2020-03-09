Biden holds rally at Tougaloo ahead of primary election in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All eyes are on the Democratic primary election coming this Tuesday.
Sunday, former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was in the Capital City stumping for votes.
He is hoping to defeat Senator Bernie Sanders. He even brought some star power with him to appeal to voters here Mississippi.
Cheers, music and excitement filled the auditorium at Tougaloo College at the Get Out and Vote event.
Hundreds of people waved Biden 2020 signs and listened to why Former Vice President Joe Biden should be the next President of the United States.
Actress Vivica A. Fox kicked off the big event taking shots at President Trump.
“Y’all saw what happened in 2016. We ended up with Donald Trump. I am going to be nice today because it is Sunday,” said Fox.
She then praised Biden as a friend and kind man who has always had a heart to help people of all races.
She said, “He fought to pass the Civil Rights bill. Joe wrote the bill to let the federal government investigate police abuse in Baltimore and Ferguson. Joe got 161,000 Mississippians health insurance.”
Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson also got the crowd fired up about Biden’s leadership experience and what he could offer.
“The notion that he can bring black and whites together on behalf of making this country a better is place is who Joe Biden is. We now have someone with a record supporting education, supporting our veterans, understanding what senior citizens need in our country and without further adieu, I introduce to you Vice President and soon to be President Joe Biden.”
Joe Biden took the stage to make his case, promising he would support Historically Black Colleges especially here in Mississippi.
“I love HBCU’s. They are the heart and pride of the community and as President I am going to invest another $70 billion dollars in them over 10 years.”
Before a large crowd, Biden also laid out his vision for the Magnolia state including improving health care and revitalizing rural economies and unifying the country.
The democratic presidential hopeful ended by telling the crowd to head to the polls Tuesday for the primary and make their vote count.
“Let’s take back this country, there is nothing nothing beyond our capacity. God Bless you all and God Bless our troops. Let’s go get them."
Earlier Sunday morning, Biden attended a service at New Hope Baptist Church.
