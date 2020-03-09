Alabama still reporting no confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state but is monitoring some residents for possible infection.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said since no confirmed cases of the disease have been found, there are no residents under quarantine.
Landers said ADPH is following all CDC guidelines and is monitoring approximately 100 people. She added the number fluctuates as some come under monitoring while others drop off after the 14-day time frame.
Asked about which counties in Alabama have cases that are being monitored, Landers said it was against ADPH policy to reveal that information because of privacy concerns.
While Alabama remains off the list of states with cases of the respiratory disease, it is now in the minority. The CDC reports 35 states and the District of Columbia have confirmed or presumptive cases, including all states that surround Alabama except for Mississippi.
A total of 19 deaths have been attributed to the disease out of 423 confirmed cases nationwide.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.