Actor Danny Glover, supporters canvass Jackson neighborhoods in support of Bernie Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Actor and director Danny Glover spent his weekend in the Magnolia state preparing Mississippians for Tuesday’s primary election.
Glover canvassed neighborhoods with other Sanders’ supporters around Calloway High school.
“This could be such an important moment for not only this state, but because of everything else that’s happening around the country.”
Flooding the streets of Jackson eager Bernie campaign volunteers knocked on doors… ready to gain another Democratic vote.
“I think he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in the general election,” said campaign volunteer Wade Overstreet.
During a motivational speech for volunteers Glover expressed exactly what Bernie stands for, and why he deserves to be next in the White House.
“What’s in our hearts is a program sanders has placed on a table for us.. about global warming climate change equity and racial injustice. All of this is what’s in people’s hearts around here," said Glover.
It’s the same reasons Jackson native and long time Bernie supporter, Wade Overstreet, came out to show his support.
“He wants to have medicare for all. He doesn’t make it complicated. I also think about all the people who have been dying in our prisons. Bernie wants prison reform," said Wade.
Supporters say Sanders has earned their vote, and respect, because of his past involvement with the Civil Rights movement!
“Because he knows who Bernie Sanders is! He is about telling the truth and being right there at the center of the issues around African Americans.”
“Bernie has consistently been on the right side of history. He has been for civil rights. He actually marched for civil rights in the 1960’s.”
Before the election, Sanders’ supporters are working hard to educate others his goal to eliminate college student debt, and his Thurgood Marshall education plan.
“I think that Bernie speaks for working people like no one else does.”
Now Sanders originally had plans to come speak to Mississippians this weekend ahead of the Primary Election but canceled.
