Police: Huntsville arson suspect arrested after spitting in officer’s mouth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police arrested a man for assaulting an officer with his saliva and his connection to a fire.
Friday, Huntsville Police Office spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson posted the following on the Huntsville Police NextDoor page:
"Sometimes I come across cases by accident. This was one of those. While responding to a media request regarding an Arson case today I came across this arrest. Investigators were already looking for 24 yr old Logan Gerald Jackson for questioning in an Arson Case that occurred on 03-02-20. Officers were called to Huntsville Hospital on 03-03-20 to deal with a person trespassing.
Once Officers arrived it turns out it was Jackson. He became belligerent with officers and during the arrest for the trespassing, he spit at one of the officers and was able to do so getting saliva inside one of the officers mouth. At this time he is charged with Assaulting a Police Officer and also charged with Arson from the previous case as investigators were able to piece enough information together to serve that warrant."
Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said the alleged fire took place near Golf Road. The extent of the damage is unclear.
Johnson said Jackson is not connected to the ongoing arson case in the Cavarly Hill neighborhood at this time.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Inv. Brent Patterson said Jackson is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
