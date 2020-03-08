Long Beach Wheel Way helps those with disabilities enjoy the beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A day of fun in the sun where no one is left out; that’s the goal of the wheel way in Long Beach.
It gives wheelchair access to the beach. Hundreds of people came to check it out during Beach Day at the Wheel Way on Saturday, including 6-year-old Emma Ishee, who loves the beach.
She and her family have had plenty of beach days, but Saturday was a new opportunity.
“It’s the first time I pushed it on the beach," Emma said.
Emma uses a wheelchair, which can make getting on to the sand difficult, but thanks to the Long Beach wheel way nothing could hold her back.
“Normally we have to carry her downstairs to the beach, and it was really neat to be able to just push her straight down here where she’s closer to the water," said Ashley Ishee, Emma’s mom.
Emma and her family were one of several families who discovered the beach amenity during the second annual Beach Day at the Wheel Way.
The event is organized by the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.
“We are hosting this event in celebration of National Developmental Disabilities Month for individuals with special needs," said Project Chair Selena Rogers. "Or even somebody like a mom with a stroller, they can come out and enjoy this walkway that Junior Auxiliary helped fund.”
The wheel way gave motivational speaker David Hale a chance to live his life without limits and get out on to the beach for the first time in 18 years.
“I was born and raised right here on the Coast, on the water," Hale said. "You look out the door, and there’s the water. So there’s been many years I’ve wanted to get out on that sand and I just haven’t been able to.
"This will also bring me to the authorities in Jackson County asking hey, can we do this here on the Pascagoula Beach?’ I want to get out there on that beach, and I’m sure there’s many others who do as well.”
The day also featured some entertainment and even beach yoga. Different organizations that offer resources to those with disabilities were also set up.
The day was a reminder to so many that nothing in life can hold you back.
“It’s promoting, it’s getting us out in an inclusive, showing us that we can do anything that anybody else can do. We just got to get out of the house, and out of those walls, so we can get out here and see that,” Hale said.
The wheel way is located between Steve’s Marina and Simpson Pier on the west side of Long Beach Harbor.
