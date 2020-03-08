Joe Biden attends New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is accustomed to having visitors during service, but this is the first time a presidential candidate joining them for worship.
“The pastor just said you have to do it from down there. I knew that,” said Joe Biden.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden sharing his own message Sunday morning.
“We are now in a situation where I’m going to get clobbered for saying this but we have a boll weevil we have to get rid of,” said Biden.
That message resonating with voters.
Elicia Anderson-Williams said, “It’s time for a change. We will not go back. We want to go forward, and I think that Joe Biden is the man for us to get us to go forward.”
Jessica Simmons said, “We need someone like Joe Biden to bring the country together.”
